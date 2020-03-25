Shreyas Iyer Holds Q&A Session on Twitter Amid Coronavirus Quarantine, Rates Zaheer Khan As His All-Time Favourite Indian Bowler

File pictures of Shreyas Iyer and Zaheer Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricket team batsman Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter and announced a Q&A session with fans amid coronavirus quarantine. “Hey everyone.. Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now! Send your questions to me using #AskShreyas and I’ll answer as many as I can,” Iyer tweeted. The hashtag soon became the top trending topic in India with fans asking the cricketer star questions ranging from personal to professional life. Cristiano Ronaldo OR Lionel Messi, Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats!

One of the Twitter users, asked the Mumbai-born cricketer about his favourite all-time Indian bowler. The 25-year-old cricketer replied, “All time favourite Indian bowler would be ... @ImZaheer (Zaheer Khan).”

Here’s Shreyas Iyer Announcing the Q&A on Twitter

Hey everyone.. Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now! Send your questions to me using #AskShreyas and I’ll answer as many as I can. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ConuHRc8ja — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020

ZAK, the Favourite!

All time favourite Indian bowler would be ... @ImZaheer https://t.co/03UUEaFQIS — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020

Interestingly, Shreyas has played under Zaheer in the Indian Premier League 2016 and 2017 editions. Zaheer was captain of the Delhi Daredevils’ team, now Delhi Capitals. Iyer now captains the DC team in IPL. He was named captain during the IPL 2018 when Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the role. Since then, he continues to lead the Delhi franchise. Shreyas Iyer Turns On Wizard Mode, Entertain Fans With Magic Trick in Time of Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video).

Iyer has become a regular member of India’s limited-overs teams. The right-hander has cemented his position in the ODIs and in 18 outings, he has notched one century and eight half-centuries.