The IPL 2021 is just a few days away and the players are sweating it out in the stadium in UAE. Obviously, Shreyas Iyer who is not a part of the series against England is also in UAE along with Delhi Capitals. As one may recall, Iyer was injured in the first part of the IPL 2021 and now in the second part of the tournament, Iyer has made a comeback in the series. Now Iyer was seen slamming tall sixes in the nets ahead of the IPL 2021. Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals Captain When IPL 2021 Resumes?

The video posted by the official account of the Delhi Capitals posted a video of Iyer batting in the nets. From the looks of it, it seemed that Iyer was playing the inter-squad practice match and in the first few balls, he hit a boundary. By the end of the video, he was seen slamming a tall six which landed outside the stadium. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Delhi Capitals.

Video:

Talking about the Delhi Capitals' first half of the IPL 2021, they are placed on number one of the points table. The team has so far played eight games in the tournament and they have ended up winning six. Delhi Capitals are placed on number one of the points table, Chennai Super Kings is placed on number two. Delhi Capitals will be looking forward to keeping up their momentum.

