With Indian domestic and international cricketing action on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers are enjoying some well-deserved rest and are taking this opportunity to spend time with their family. While staying away from cricket, players are keeping fans updated about their day-to-day activities by posting daily routines on social media and one of them is Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina. Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant go Bat Shopping Ahead of IPL 2020, CSK Vice Captain Shares Video.

The 33-year-old will represent CSK in IPL 2020 but with the tournament postponed until September, Raina is back in his hometown of Uttar Pradesh. The former Indian international in his latest video could be seen connecting back to his roots. ‘Always be connected to your roots’ Raina captioned his post. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Share Detailed Plan for Indian Premier League 13.

See Post

While being in his hometown, the Indian cricketer also met with the current chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. After meeting with the politician, Rains showed confidence in Adityanath’s leadership skills and hoped that UP will advance very rapidly under his reign.

Meeting with Yogi Adityanath

The cricketer will return back onto the field during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 8 in UAE and the official confirmation could be expected by the end of the week. The cash-rich league was originally planned to take place in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

