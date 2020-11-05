Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and Bhuvenshwar Kumar celebrate Karwa Chauth with their better half and have also posted adorable messages for respective wives. Karwa Chauth is a festival which is celebrated on the fourth day after Purnima where women fast for the entire day and pray for their husband’s long life. The women break their fast only after the moon sighting. Many Bollywood celebrities host Karwa Chauth parties for their friends as they celebrate the festival together. The pictures of these celebrities celebrating the festival have gone viral and even the cricketers have celebrated the festival with pomp. Karwa Chauth 2020: Varun Dhawan's Girlfriend, Natasha Dalal Celebrates the Festival with Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Others (View Pic).

Last year we remember Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also celebrated the festival. Virat Kohli was on national duty in Pune and the Indian cricket captain made sure to be home before even before his wife Anushka Sharma ended her fast. But this time sine Anushka Sharma is pregnant the couple might have not celebrated Karwa Chauth. The pictures of the same went viral on social media. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by cricketers.

Happy karvachauth to my one n only ⁦@AartiSehwag⁩ ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ni9OxRoZfU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 4, 2020

Suresh Raina

Happy karvachauth. May this auspicious day bring us eternal togetherness & strengthen our bond of love even more. @PriyankaCRaina 🙌🪔❤️ pic.twitter.com/erDAVdnjya — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 4, 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Happy karvachauth. May the moon keep shining in our lives. 🌝 #karvachautpic.twitter.com/95II7PO0ZS — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 4, 2020

We are waiting to see a few more pictures of the cricketers celebrating the festival with their better halves. Do chip in with the pictures if we have missed out in any.

