Vinod Kambli was born on January 18, 1972 and is celebrating his 53rd birthday. On his special day, a rare old interview of his is going viral on the internet. In this interview, Vinod Kambli can be seen talking about his cricketing career and background. Prasar Bharati Archives took to their official Instagram account and released the footage of this rare interview. Vinod Kambli also mentioned in the interview that he started playing cricket at in his childhood and since then he wanted to represent India. Vinod Kambli Birthday Special: List of Records Held By Ex-Indian Cricket Team Star As He Turns 53.

Rare Interview of Vinod Kambli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)