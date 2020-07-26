With the dates of the IPL 2020 being shared, the players and the supporting staff has already started making the preparations for the same. The cash-rich event will be held from September 19 to November 9, 2020. This also includes the Royal Challengers Bangalore who would be itching to win the gong this year in UAE. Brad Hogg also has tipped Virat Kohli and the team could win the Indian Premier League 13. The tournament will be held in UAE due to the fewer number of the cases of the coronavirus. IPL 2020 News: Brad Hogg Tips Virat Kohli's RCB to End Indian Premier League Title Drought in UAE.

He also rated Mumbai Indians could win the IPL 13 once again as they have players like Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah who can turn the tables in the death overs. Hogg further explained that he was looking forward for the return of Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians had won the trophy in the last the last season as well. "The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," he said.

Explaining the reason for RCB doing well he said that the inclusion of Aaron Finch would add on to their line up. Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson had always provided much-needed balance to the side. The teams are supposed to leave for the IPL 2020 on August 20, 2020. The schedules for the IPL 13 will be announced soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).