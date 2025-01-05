Australia have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final after beating India in the Sydney Test by six wickets to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 3-1. Chasing just 162 to win, Australia did lose three wickets in quick time but crucial knocks by Usman Khawaja (41), Travis Head (34) and Beau Webster (34) helped Australia get past the finish line and win the Sydney Test inside three days. Australia now have their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after a long wait of 10 years! Australia now will take on South Africa in the WTC final and in this article, we shall take a look at the date and time of the match. ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated: South Africa vs Australia Summit Clash Set, India Out of Contention After BGT Defeat.

Pat Cummins and co were superb throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and they bounced back big time after suffering a 295-run defeat in the first match in Perth. India, on their last two tours Down Under, had secured series wins but it was not to be this time around with Pat Cummins and his team proving to be the superior of the two sides in what was a memorable and highly entertaining five-match affair. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

When is South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2023-25 Final? Check Date and Time

A blockbuster showdown is on the cards as South Africa and Australia battle each other to gain supremacy in the longest format of the game. Australia are the current WTC holders, having beaten India in 2023 to win the Test mace. South Africa on the other hand, will be making their maiden appearance in the WTC final and it has come on the back of some solid performances in recent times. The South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2023-25 final will be played from June 11 to 15 at the famous Lord's Cricket Ground in England. Additionally, there will be a reserve day (June 16) which can be activated in case there's a need. The time of the SA vs AUS WTC 2023-25 final is yet to be announced and we will update you as soon as it comes.

The first two editions of the WTC final were held in Southampton and the Oval respectively. Australia will look to win the WTC for the second consecutive time but South Africa will prove to be a formidable opposition for Pat Cummins and co.

