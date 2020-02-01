Waiting for Team India to Travel to Pakistan for a Bilateral Series: Shahid Afridi on Indo-Pak Cricketing Ties

India vs Pakistan (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels it is time India and Pakistan sit and meditate over their strained bilateral cricket ties without involving a third party. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012 while India last toured Pakistan in 2006-07. Both cricketing powerhouses have since met in ICC tournaments but haven’t played a bilateral series owing to the scale of political tensions between both nations in recent years. BCCI had to shift the 2018 Asia Cup to UAE after Pakistan refused to travel to India citing security reasons while India have done the same this time around. India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Confirmed After PAK Knockout Afghanistan in Quarter-Final.

Afridi, however, feels that gone are those days when international teams were scared to travel to Pakistan. The former Pakistan all-rounder mentioned that security situation in the country has improved in lofty standards citing that big T20 league tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being held in the country for the last two years. "The whole of PSL being held in Pakistan is a good message for all countries, as also Bangladesh touring and playing even Test cricket, shows that our security situation is good. I am waiting for India to come to Pakistan and play a series," the 45-year-old was quoted as saying by Gulf News. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ahead of ICC U-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final, Check Out IND vs PAK Previous U19 WC Match Results.

Pakistan travelled to India to play the 2016 ICC T2O World Cup but the latter was forced to shift the Asia Cup out of the country after political tensions meant Pakistan refused to travel. The 2018 Asian Cup was later held in UAE and India has replied by refusing to travel to Pakistan for this year’s Asia Cup.

The veteran cricketer, however, agreed that the involvement of both India and Pakistan would boost the continental tournament and attract more fans. "The Asia Cup should be held with both India and Pakistan in it. It's time Pakistan and India sat together and sorted out their problems without involving any third country," Afridi said. "They have many issues and once they sit together, it can be sorted but Asia Cup held anywhere should have India and Pakistan playing in the event."