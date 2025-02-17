The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Ireland national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, February 18. The third ODI between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The much-awaited encounter between both nations will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Ireland is level at 1-1. The hosts won the first ODI by 49 runs. Batting first, Zimbabwe made 299/5 after opener Brian Bennett hammered 169 runs off 163 deliveries, including 23 boundaries. Ireland were bundled out for 250 runs after speedster Blessing Muzarabani bagged a four-wicket haul. Brian Bennett Scores His Maiden Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025.

The visitors bounced back brilliantly and secured a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Batting first, the hosts were all out for 245 runs after Mark Adair took four wickets and Curtis Campher scalped three wickets. While chasing, skipper Paul Stirling (89) and Curtis Campher (63) helped the Irish side to secure an easy victory. With the three-match ODI series being levelled 1-1, the final ODI between Zimbabwe and Ireland promises to be an exciting encounter.

Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team clash in Harare. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker (IRE)

Batters: Craig Ervine (ZIM), Paul Stirling (IRE), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Curtis Campher (IRE), Andy McBrine (IRE), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM)

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Mark Adair (IRE)

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Paul Stirling (c), Blessing Muzarabani (vc)

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up

Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Paul Stirling (IRE), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Curtis Campher (IRE), Andy McBrine (IRE), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Mark Adair (IRE)

