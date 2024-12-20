Chennai, December 20: Tamil Nadu Congress MP R Sudha has called for a tax exemption on the prize money won by newly crowned World Chess Champion Dommaraju Gukesh in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In her letter, Sudha drew attention to previous instances where sports icons received tax exemptions during Congress-led governments. She cited the cases of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri, who were granted tax waivers for their earnings from sports-related achievements.

Sudha also appealed for a cash award from the Union government to further honour Gukesh's accomplishment, echoing the gesture made by the Tamil Nadu government. “Such recognition will not only celebrate Gukesh’s success but also motivate young Indians to pursue excellence in chess and other sports,” she said. The Congress MP additionally suggested that Parliament pass a resolution congratulating Gukesh, emphasizing the significance of his victory at such a young age, marking a historic moment in Indian sports. Gukesh D Becomes FIDE World Chess Champion, Find Out How Much Prize Money Indian Prodigy Wins Beating Former Champion Ding Liren?

Gukesh, 18, made history by securing the World Chess Championship title, a victory that earned him a substantial prize of $1.35 million (approximately INR 11.45 crore). However, the MP highlighted that Gukesh faces a significant tax liability of Rs 4.8 crore on his winnings, urging the government to waive this amount in recognition of his extraordinary achievement.

Gukesh's World Chess Championship victory came after a thrilling final against Chinese grandmaster Ding Liren, which ended in a 7.5-6.5 win for the Indian prodigy. Overcome with emotion, Gukesh described the win as "the best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin To Felicitate FIDE World Chess Champion 2024 D Gukesh, Hand Over INR 5 Crore Cheque Today.

Following his triumph, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin honoured Gukesh with a grand felicitation ceremony, where he was presented with a cheque for INR 5 crore in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and chess legend Viswanathan Anand.

