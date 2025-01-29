Barcelona will end their Champions League group stage with a home tie against Italian side Atalanta, looking to continue their brilliant run in the competition. The Catalonians are second in the points table with a return of 18 points from 7 matches. Having won five games on the bounce, the morale of the squad is high, and the team will feel they can go all the way in the Champions League this term. Opponents Atalanta are seventh in the table, but their recent form has been great. They are the kind of team that can cause huge upsets on these big occasions. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Dani Olmo has resumed first-team training for Barcelona and is likely to be part of the matchday squad. The likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Inigo Martinez continue to miss out. Pedri and Marc Casado will form the double pivot in central midfield with Gavi as the playmaker. Robert Lewandowski plays as the lone striker up top, supported by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the wings.

Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca are the two big names missing out for Atalanta. Giorgio Scalvini, Berat Djimsiti, and Hien at the back have their task cut out. Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui like to play on the break and Barcelona will be wary of the threat they pose in the final third.

When is Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

FC Barcelona will take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 30. The Barcelona vs Atalanta match is set to be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in, Spain and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Barcelona vs Atalanta viewing options below. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Atalanta live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Jio users can also watch the Barcelona vs Atalanta match on JioTV. For Barcelona vs Atalanta online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be fast-paced attacking game with Barcelona securing a 2-0 win at the end.

