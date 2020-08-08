Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming Online: Barcelona had a nightmare campaign domestically in the COVID hit season that has just gone by and now turn their focus on the Champions League where Napoli test awaits them. The Catalonians are at home against the Italian outfit with the tie delicately balanced at 1-1. The hosts will feel they have the edge slightly with an away goal, but Napoli are no pushovers and posses the firepower to score at the Nou Camp. Quique Setien, the Barcelona manager is a man under a lot of duress at the moment, and only an European trophy could release some of that pressure. Barcelona Announces 22-Member Squad for Match Against Napoli, Lionel Messi Fans Keep Their Fingers Crossed for Champions League 2019-20 Tie.

Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti miss out for hosts due to injury while there is positive news too on the injury front. Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet have both recovered from their fitness issues and are in line to start against Napoli. Lionel Messi remains the focal point of Barcelona’s attack but he will need the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong to gain control in midfield. Jordi Alba with his trademark runs from the flanks can trouble Napoli who can leave gaps at the back. BAR vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Napoli Football Match.

Kostas Manolas, a man all too familiar with Barcelona and the Champions league is out of the clash with a rib injury. In Kalidou Koulibaly, they have one of the most potent forces in Europe, well capable of handling Lionel Messi and co. Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon have the pace to stretch Barcelona. Diego Demme is the anchor man in midfield and the way he controls the game for Napoli will go a long way in determining if his team progresses to the quarters.

When is Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Napoli match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will take place on August 09, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Camp Nou and the game has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of Barcelona vs Napoli match will be available on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten channels and live telecast the second leg of the round of 16 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the online media of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Barcelona vs Napoli match online for its fans in India. Barcelona are known to put in dire displays in the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the past few years, but tonight, they should be able to get the job done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).