Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv look to book their place in the UEFA Champions League group stages when they face off against each other in the UCL 2022-23 Playoffs. The clash will be placed at Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lison p August 23, 2022 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Playoff live streaming details can scroll down below. Champions League New Format from 2024, Confirms UEFA.

Benfica are in a great spot to advance to the next stage of the competition as they registered a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture. The Portuguese side have won all of their five competitive fixtures this term and will be aiming to continue that run. Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv were unbeaten in the Champions League this season before the defeat in the last game and will be hoping to record an upset.

When is Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League Playoff Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv clash in UEFA Champions League will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lison, on August 24, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League Playoff Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in India and are likely to telecast the Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv playoff match on its channels

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League Playoff Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv are likely to telecast the Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv clash on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live action.

