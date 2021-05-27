No sooner David de Gea missed the spot-kick last night in the finals of the Europa League 2020-21, Team Manchester United lost the finals and Villarreal won the gong for the first time in their careers and scripted history. Needless to say that missed spot-kick by David de Gea disappointed the fans and the Red Devils too. Players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer were seen with their eyes well up. Needless to say that the players were quite sad about the loss. David de Gea Has Conceded 36 Penalties in a Row for Manchester United, Fans Blame Spanish Stopper After Villarreal Wins Europa League 2020-21 Title on Penalties.

The pictures of the team in tears were shared by the fans on social media. Talking about the game, Villarreal won the game on penalties. The scores were levelled despite minutes being added to the game and then the match went down on the live wire. Penalties were taken to decide the winner of the finals. Villarreal went on to beat Manchester United 11-10 as David de Gea missed the spot-kick.

Now, let's have a look at the pictures below:

David de Gea has been in the eye of the storm for a while now. Missing penalties seems to be a regular business for the Spanish stopper. This time in the finals, de Gea had missed 11 penalties and this was one of the main causes for Manchester United's loss. David de Gea by now has conceded 36 penalties.

