Chelsea have gone four games without a defeat which also includes two wins but such has been their below par performance this season that they sit 11th in the points table. It is yet another season where the Blues have not challenged for the title and do not look like coming anywhere close to the Champions League spots. Maurico Pochettino has a FA Cup semi-final line up against Manchester City and failure to do well there could raise serious questions about his position as the Chelsea boss next season. They face Burnley next, a side that looks likely to be relegated this year. Burnley are 19th but managed a rare win against Brentford last time they played a game in the league. La Liga 2023–24: My Decision To Leave Won’t Change, Says FC Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez.

Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer should be fit in time to take the field for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia has been ruled out for the season while Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu are also likely long-term absentees. Nicolas Jackson plays the lone striker role while Cono Gallagher is the attacking midfielder. Raheem Sterling has done well in recent past and will look to continue his good run.

Burnley will be without Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil but the duo should be back soon as they are recovering from an injury. Josh Cullen and Sander Berge will slot in midfield and look to defend against Chelsea’s quick transition play. Lyle Foster and Wilson Odobert are the likely two striker in a 4-4-2 formation by the visitors.

When is Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to clash with Burnley in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 31. The Chelsea vs Burnley match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England and it starts at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bundesliga 2023–24: Bayern Munich’s Coach Decision Could Arrive in April Following Thomas Tuchel Departure.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get the live telecast viewing option of the Chelsea vs Burnley match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Chelsea vs Burnley football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea have five wins in their last six games at Stamford Bridge, which is good considering their torrid campaign. Expect them to secure a victory here.

