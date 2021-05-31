The Copa America 2021 which was about to start on June 14, 2021, has been called off, owing to the number of COVID-19 cases in Argentina. CONMEBOL took to social media and informed the fans about the development, it is widely reported that Argentina is in its worst phase for now and thus the CONMEBOL has taken this decision keeping in view the current circumstances of the country. They are also exploring other venues to host the tournament. With just less than a couple of weeks to go for the tournament, the country has imposed a nine-day lockdown. Copa America in Argentina Suspended Owing To Coronavirus Cases, CONMEBOL Confirms.

Last week, CONMEBOL had stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, The COVID-19 stalled many sporting events since 2020. In fact, last year even the IPL, NBA and many other sporting events had been called off with the number of COVID-19 cases in the world. Even the IPL 2021 was conducted in Apil this year, but with the increase in the number of positive cases in the bubble, the BCCI had to call off the event.

Now, check out the tweet below:

A CONMEBOL informa que, em atenção às circunstâncias presentes, resolveu suspender a organização da Copa América na Argentina. A CONMEBOL analisa a oferta de outros países que mostraram interesse em abrigar o torneio continental. Em breve serão anunciadas novidades nesse sentido. — CONMEBOL 🇧🇷 (@CONMEBOLBR) May 31, 2021

As per the survey, 70 percent of the people had already objected to conducting the tournament with the current circumstances. The new dates and venues will be announced soon.

