Copa America 2024 Points Table: The Copa America, the premier International football tournament has returned with a much bigger and better avatar. Six teams have joined the tournament from the CONCACAF as invited teams and hence the Copa America 2024 is going to see a much more intense and tougher competition alongside some thrilling football action. For the second time in the history of the competition, Copa America has moved out of South America and getting hosted by the United States of America. After Group A and Group B matches, Group C also saw two winners taking the top two positions in the stands. The Venezuela National Football Team registered two wins in two matches putting them into the quarterfinal of the competition while Ecuador hammered Jamaica National Football Team to win their first match in Copa America 2024. On Which TV Channel Copa America 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch South American Football Championship Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

A total of 32 games will be played in the Copa America 2024 with 24 Group stage games between the 16 participants and the 8 games in the knockouts. The league stages of the tournament will begin on June 22 and will continue till July 2, while the knockout stage will start from July 4 and will conclude with the final on July 14.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the Copa America 2024 and are divided into four groups of four teams. Group A consists of the defending champions, Argentina, along with Peru, Chile and Canada. Group B will have Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. Group C will include USA, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia, while Group D will be home to Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica. Copa America 2024 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of CONMEBOL Football Tournament.

Copa America 2024 Group A Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Argentina 2 2 0 0 +3 6 Canada 2 1 0 0 -1 3 Chile 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Peru 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Copa America 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Venezuela 2 2 0 0 2 6 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 1 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 0 3 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Copa America 2024 Group C Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Uruguay 1 1 0 0 2 3 USA 1 1 0 0 2 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Bolivia 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Copa America 2024 Group D Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Colombia 1 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 Coast Rica 1 0 1 0 0 1 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Argentina are the winner of the last edition of the Copa America hosted at Brazil at 2021. They defeated Brazil in the final of the competition to equal Uruguay's record of winning the competition for the maximum time. Since then, Argentina has been on a roll, winning the Finalissima against Euro 2020 champions Italy and the FIFA World Cup 2022. This time too they are the favourites to win the title. Although Brazil, despite the absence of Neymar Jr and Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay are expected to give them tough competition.

