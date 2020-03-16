Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Be Offered Contract Extension Until 2024 by Juventus: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Juventus are reportedly looking to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s stay in Italy as the Serie A club is ready to offer the Portuguese star a new contract. The 35-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in 2018 and won the scudetto in his very first season with them scoring 21 goals in the process. The Portugal national team captain has been his usual self during this campaign as well and has helped his side to the top of the team standings, one point ahead of Lazio. Juventus Wishes Paul Pogba on His Birthday, Suggests Fans to 'Dab' While Coughing and Sneezing.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Juventus want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club for a foreseeable future. The former Real Madrid man has a contract with the Italian side which runs until 2022 and the club are looking to extend that up to 2024. Ronaldo is 35 now, but age hasn’t slowed him down as the Portuguese has scored 21 goals in 22 Serie A games this season. Cristiano Ronaldo-Owned Lisbon Hotel Denies Claims That Juventus Footballer Will Convert CR7 Hotels Into Hospitals to Treat Coronavirus Affected Patients.

Juventus’ desire to renew Ronaldo’s contract could be their search for Champions League glory as they look to win their first title since the 1995-96 season. Last year, the Italian giants’ Champions League run was ended by Ajax in the quarter-finals and with this year’s campaign looking likely to be scrapped off due to coronavirus fears, the ‘Old Lady’ might have to wait to get their hands on the elusive trophy.

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 35-year-old is currently back in his hometown of Madeira as he has been in self-isolation as a precautionary measure due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Football in Italy is suspended until April 3 and Ronaldo could return back onto the field once the suspension of the league is lifted.