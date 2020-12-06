FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will search for their first win when they play each other in their fourth match of Indian Super League season (ISL) 7. Both sides have lost one and drawn two of the three games they have played in ISL 2020-21 and are still searching for their maiden win this season. Kerala Blasters started their season with a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan and have since played a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United and a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa fought back from two goals behind to hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 draw then lost 0-1 to Mumbai and were held to 1-1 draw by NorthEast United in their last match. FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Kerala Blasters and FC Goa have met each other 12 times in ISL history. Goa lead the head-to-head records with eight wins while Kerala have managed to win just thrice and only one game ended in a draw between them. Goa have also scored a total of 30 goals in 12 matches against the Blasters. Ahead of the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match, take a look at the results of the last five encounters between these teams. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs KBFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters – January 25, 2020 – Goa Won 3-2

Hugo Boumous put FC Goa ahead in the 26th minute and Jackichand Singh doubled the lead in added time at the end of the first half. Kerala Blasters, however, bounced back with two second-half goals in the space of 16 minutes. Raphael Messi Bouli pulled the first back in the 53rd minute before Bartholomew Ogbeche equalled the scores in the 69th. Boumous then scored the winner in the 83rd minute to win the game.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa – December 1, 2019 – Match Drawn 2-2

Sergio Cidoncha gave Kerala Blasters lead in the very first minute but Moturda Fall equalised in the 41st minute with a towering header. Messi Bouli then put Kerala ahead for the second time in the 59th minute after Fall has been shown a straight red. But once then they failed to hold on. Lenny Rodrigues made it 2-2 in injury-time to lead his side to a fabulous draw.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters – February 18, 2019 – Goa Won 3-0

Ferran Corominas, Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous were on the scoresheet as FC Goa recorded a comfortable 3-0 win. Coro and Bedia scored within three minutes of each other in the first half and Boumous hammered the final nail with his strike deep in the second half.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa – November 11, 2018 – Goa Won 3-1

Ferran Corominas put Goa ahead in 11th minute and then scored a double towards the end of the first half. Manvir Singh made it 3-0 in the 67th minute and Goa looked comfortable winners on the night. Nikola Krcmarevic scored a consolation goal for Kerala Blasters in the 92nd minute.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa – January 21, 2018 – Goa Won 2-1

Ferran Corominas opened the scoring for FC Goa with a strike in the seventh minute. But CK Vineeth levelled the scores foe Kerala Blasters in the 29th minute. Edu Bedia scored the winner in the 77th minute to clinch the win.

