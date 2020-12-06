Barcelona will eye successive league wins for only the second time this season when they visit newly-promoted Cadiz, who are a point and a place above them in the La Liga 2020-21 points table. Barcelona beat Osasuna 4-0 in their last La Liga fixture and also thrashed Ferencvaros 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) mid-week. They have won just four of the nine matches they have played in the league but have two games in hand while Cadiz are on 15 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, fans in searching for how and where to watch the Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 fixture should scroll down for all details. It’s Lionel Messi vs Barcelona Again! Carlos Tusquets, Interim President Says Messi Should Have Been Sold Last Summer.

Cadiz are winless in their last three La Liga matches and were held to 1-1 draw by Elche in their last match. They are sixth in the standings but will miss Juan Cala and Jose Mari due to injuries. Barcelona have a long injury list and are without Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati all of whom are sidelined with injuries. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: PSG President Responds To Rumours Linking Barcelona Star To French Club.

Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match will take place at the Ramon de Carranza Stadium. The match will be played on December 06, 2020 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

