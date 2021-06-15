Defending champions Portugal will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign in a Group F encounter against Hungary. The clash will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides are drawn in one of the toughest groups and will be aiming for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hungary vs Portugal, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 5 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Portugal know the importance of getting a win in this clash and will once again bank on star man Cristiano Ronaldo for goals. However, Fernando Santos’ men will be without Joaj Cancelo as the Man City man has tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Hungary also have some big names unavailable for this encounter as they won’t be able to call upon RB Leipzig duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Zsolt Kalmar for the entire summer. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group F clash of Euro 2020 between Hungary and Portugal will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2020 and will telecast Hungary vs Portugal match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the English commentary while Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in regional languages on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Hungary vs Portugal live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).