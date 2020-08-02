Juventus will host AS Roma in their final Serie A 2019-20 match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Juventus have already secured the Serie A title, their ninth successive, with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria two weeks ago. But the champions followed the title win with a humbling 0-2 defeat against a lowly ranked Cagliari in their penultimate game. Maurizio Sarri’s men will hope to sign off the league campaign with a home win. Meanwhile, fans searching for the how to watch Juventus vs AS Roma match in India can scroll down for all details, including live telecast, live streaming online and live score updates for Juventus vs AS Roma Serie A match. Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Out on Two Big Records After Being Excluded From Juventus’ Squad for Final Serie A 2019–20 Match Against Roma.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have been left out of the Juventus squad for their final Serie A match against Roma with Sarri now focusing on the Champions League. AS Roma are set to finish fifth in the Serie A points table irrespective of the result leaving both sides with nothing to play for. The home side will have Adrien Rabiot back from suspension while Roma will have to ring in a number of changes with Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bruno Peres and Leonardo Spinazzola out. Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019–20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edin Dzeko and Other Players to Watch Out in JUV vs ROM Football Match.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs AS Roma in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match will take place on August 2, 2020 (Saturday midnight) and it has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Juventus vs AS Roma Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Juventus Fans in India can follow the live action of Juventus vs AS Roma match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the game. Fans can also watch live action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the match for its online fans in India.

A win will help Juventus end their Serie A campaign with a win. They can finish on 86 points and at least four points clear of the next best team. AS Roma can finish on 70 points with a win away from home. Juventus will also be presented with the league trophy after the game.

