Barcelona lost to Sevilla in Copa del Rey match against Sevilla last night in the first round. It was their former players Ivan Rakitic who scored the second goal against Barcelona and led Sevilla to a 2-0 win. As we all know Ivan Rakitic once played for Barcelona and was quite unhappy with the Catalans. Raktic last year also mentioned that the Catalans should not treat him like a sack of potatoes which can be put anywhere. Cutting to present, he now plays for Sevilla and featured in the match against Barcelona. Needless to say that the Sevilla fans were very happy with his goal and hailed him on social media. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr to Win Best Men’s Player of the Decade Award by IFFHS.

Talking about the match, the Catalans dominated the possession by 54 per cent and the rest was handled by the hosts. The hosts took 11 shots out of which three fell on target whereas, the Catalans took 13 shots on target and four were on target. Jules Kounde was the first one to find the net and that too at the 25th minute of the match. Then Rakitic chipped in with yet another goal. Now, let’s have a look at the goal netted by Rakitic and then the reactions below.

Rakatic’s goal

Ivan Rakitic goal against Barcelona. Defending as expected poor. pic.twitter.com/t6ziMiMgch — Lloyd Dsouza (@Lloyd_Dsouza03) February 10, 2021

Reactions

Ivan Rakitić 😌 scoring against Barcelona makes me more happy ❤️😌. — 👁️broken_heart 💔👻🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@broken_heart490) February 10, 2021

Another one

What scoring against your former club means ❤️ @ivanrakitic pic.twitter.com/0sWf049Fa3 — 433 (@433) February 10, 2021

Pretty good

Ivan Rakitić sticks the knife into Barcelona at the death. Pleased for him. He’s struggled this season but still has that moment of class in him. Given the way he was treated by Barcelona at the end, that moment will have felt pretty good. — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) February 10, 2021

Last one

Ivan Rakitic came back to haunt Barcelona in the Copa del Rey 👻 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 11, 2021

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said that they fought hard but sadly they did not get what they hoped for. "I think we played a good game against a physically strong team We had our chances but we didn’t take advantage of them," he said.

