Juventus will be chasing an exclusive Italian record when they host Barcelona in their second match of Group G in Uefa Champions League 2020-21. Juventus vs Barcelona UCL match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Turin on October 29 (Thursday). Juventus will be playing their 200th Champions League match when they host Barcelona and a win could make them the first Italian side to record 100 UCL wins. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for JUV vs BAR UCL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information. Juventus vs Barcelona Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Barcelona head into the match with the club in a great turmoil after president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board resigned over the Lionel Messi summer transfer saga and the club’s poor start to this season. Barcelona beat Frencvaros 5-1 in matchday 1 of the UCL but are without Gerard Pique, who is suspended after his red against Ferencvaros, and Philippe Coutinho, who is out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and centre-back Samuel Umtiti continue to be out. Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Juventus are also missing centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini with injuries while Cristiano Ronaldo and midfielder Weston Mckennie are still out due to positive COVID-19 tests. Andrea Pirlo’s side beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in their opening Champions League match but like Barcelona are winless in their last three league matches.

JUV vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona goalkeeper Neto (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

JUV vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Jordi Alba (BAR) should be picked as the three defenders for this fantasy team.

JUV vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ansu Fati (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Aaron Ramsey (JUV) and Dejan Kulusevski (JUV) will be selected as the midfielders for this side.

JUV vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Paulo Dybala (JUV) will be three forwards.

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati (BAR) is in the form of his life and should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy playing XI while Alvaro Morata (JUV) can be made the vice-captain.

