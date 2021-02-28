The away outing for Juventus against Hellas Verona turned out to be quite a disappointing one for the Bianconeri. The match ended with a 1-1 draw and with this result the Biancoeri has affected their dreams of clinching the 10th Serie A title. Talking about the game, no goals were scored during the first half of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo chipped in with a goal at the 49th minute and took the team to 1-0. This was his 19th goal in Serie A 2021. But at the 77th minute of the match, Antonin Barak was the one who scored an equaliser and led the team to 1-1. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After a Brace Against Crotone in Serie A 2021, Netizens Label Juventus Star as ‘CR7 Airlines’ (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, Juventus dominated the possession by touching the ball 55 per cent of the times. Whereas, the rest 45 per cent was held by the home team. The Bianconeri made 461 passes during the match whereas, the rest 373 was made by Hellas Verona. Andrea Pirlo's side took 15 shots on target, out of which 15 fell on target whereas, the home team took 13 shots on target from which four ended up being on target.

Now, here's a look at the goal scored by Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo with his 19th Serie A Goal of the season What a strike 🔥 Ronaldo Juventus Chioma Messi Pirlo #SHUTDOWN GOAT pic.twitter.com/eytrOj0JcP — #EndSarsNow #EndSARS #EndSwat (@fountainKA25) February 27, 2021

Now, the team stands on number three with 46 points and they are yet to seal seven points away from Inter Milan who leads the points table with 53 points. Also, Roma stands on number four with 44 points, a win for Roma and Juventus will be out of the top three.

