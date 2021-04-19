Leeds United will host Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 assignment. The encounter takes place at the Elland Road Stadium on Tuesday Mid-Night (April 20). The Reds recently got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing a two-leg quarter-final clash to Real Madrid. Hence, they would have a point to prove, and the home must beware. Moreover, a win for the defending Premier League champions could see them go level on points with fourth-placed West Ham. On the other hand, Leeds United are also in impressive form lately, and it would be exciting to see how this game unfolds. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other match details. What is European Super League? Know About the Competition Format, Clubs Participating and Other Important Details of the New Controversial Football Tournament.

Notably, both sides won their last three league games and would be equally determined to extend their streak. Moreover, one of Leeds’ recent victories came against second-place holder Manchester United. However, the head-to-head record speaks in Liverpool’s favour. Out of 118 meetings between these two clubs, the Reds emerged victorious 60 times. While Leeds won 28 times, the remaining 30 fixtures resulted in draws. Notably, Liverpool have won seven of their last 11 games at the Elland Road Stadium, losing just once during this run. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leeds United vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Elland Road Stadium. The game will be held on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).