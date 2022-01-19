Tottenham Hotspur would have the golden opportunity of overtaking arch-rivals Arsenal when they face Leicester City in the Premier League 2021-22 on Thursday, January 20. The match would be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester and is set to begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Spurs are currently sixth with 33 points and a win would take them to the fifth spot on the points table, a place currently occupied by Arsenal who have 35 points. As the race for the top four heats up, Antonio Conte's men would be eager on giving it their best shot in securing maximum points from every game here on. The North London side have played 18 games though, two less than Arsenal and four less than table-toppers Manchester City, which can be of an advantage. While Spurs are in competition for a place in the top four, Leicester City have struggled so far. Brighton vs Chelsea Result and Goal Highlights: Draw at Amex Stadium Dent Blues’ Premier League 2021–22 Title Hopes

The Foxes are lying on the 10th spot on the Premier League 2021-22 points table and even a win would do little to improve their position, as they trail by four points to ninth-placed Brighton, who drew against Chelsea on Wednesday. They too, like Tottenham, have played two matches less, having competed in the Premier League last year when they beat Liverpool. Brendan Rodgers would be eager on having Leicester's fortunes changed this year as he and his team look to revive the season for the Foxes. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the King Power Stadium. The football game will be held on January 20, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+ Hotstar.

