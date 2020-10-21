Last night Barcelona pushed aside all the uncertainties in the camp and played like a unit in their first game of the Champions League 2020 against Ferencvanros. The match was held at the Camp Nou and within the first 30 minutes of the match, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi converted a penalty into a goal and thus scripted history. Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons. With this, Messi broke a plethora of records. The Argentine has now has 69 group stage goals from 73 appearances. No other player in history has more group-stage goals. Lionel Messi has now scored 13 penalties in the Champions League. How to Watch Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs FER Group G Game & Football Score Updates on TV.

Lionel Messi has also extended his scoring streak to 36 different teams in the Champions League. Talking about the match, Messi scored the first goal at the 27th minute and Ansu Fati chipped in with another on at the 42nd minute. Exactly 10 minutes later, Philip Coutinho took the team to 3-0. Ihor Kharatain from Ferencvanros scored one goal but that did not stop them from scoring. Pedri and Ousmane Dembele was the one who scored one goal each. Now, let's have a look at the goal netted by Lionel Messi.

Messi wins the penalty; scores the penalty. pic.twitter.com/V3SaA8fMZ6 — Valhalla FPL (@SemperFiMessi) October 20, 2020

Placed on Group G of the Champions League 2020 points table and have secured three points in their kitty. Juventus also secured a win against Dynamo Kyiv and is standing on number two of the group tally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).