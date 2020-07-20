Former Manchester United striker David Beckham is the latest player to weigh in, on the long-standing debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to David Beckham, Lionel Messi is way ahead of the Portugal star. He went on to say that Cristiano Ronaldo does not reach the level of Ronaldo. He went on to say that the two are undoubtedly above the rest but said that Messi is a class player. Beckham had a brief stint with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and also reminisced the game where Messi drew the game after coming in as a substitution. Lionel Messi Wins Pichichi Trophy 2019-20 For Seventh Time in His Career, Barcelona Captain Surpasses Karim Benzema.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him,” he said during an interview. Lionel Messi had scored in the first leg of the Champions League and brought the team to 2-2. While talking about this particular game Beckham said, “We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored.” Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been compared for a long time now.

Not just the fans but even the football pundits have had their reasons for naming who among the two is better. But the fact remains, that there is no concrete conclusion and the debate has never been put to rest. The football stalwarts have crossed the 30-year mark but the two have shown no signs of slowing down. The two are blazing guns for respective sides. Tell us what do you think about the debate and weigh in with your comments on who between the two is better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).