Real Madrid and Liverpool are all set to take on each other in the Champions League 2021 match at the Camp Nou. The teams will be taking on each other in the second round of Champions League 2021 where in the first leg they won 3-1 quite recently earlier this April. Team Real Madrid has already travelled to the Camp Nou with their President Florentino Perez and the pictures of the same were shared on the official page of the Los Blancos. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the match, but before that let's have a quick look at the preview. Vinicius Junior Becomes Second Youngest Goal Scorer for Real Madrid in UCL Knockouts (Watch Video).

The two teams have squared off with each other seven times so far. Madrid has an upper hand winning four games and Liverpool winning three. Out of the last five contests between both teams, Liverpool has lost one match. On the other hand, Madrid has won all their last five games. Needless to say that Real Madrid has an upper over the Reds. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

LIV vs RMA, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RMA) must be your keeper for this clash.

LIV vs RMA, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferlan Mendy (RMA), Dani Carvajal (RMA) and Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV) must be the defenders in your team.

LIV vs RMA, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RMA), Casemiro (RMA), Fabinho (LIV) and Thiago Alcantara (LIV) must be your midfielders.

LIV vs RMA, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RMA), Mo Salah (LIV) and Diogo Jota (LIV) must be your forwards.

LIV vs RMA, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RMA), Ferlan Mendy (RMA), Dani Carvajal (RMA), Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Luka Modric (RMA), Casemiro (RMA), Fabinho (LIV), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Karim Benzema (RMA), Mo Salah (LIV) and Diogo Jota (LIV).

Karim Benzema (RMA) must be the captain of your RMA vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team while Diogo Jota (LIV) can be named as the vice-captain.

