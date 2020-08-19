Olympique Lyon (LYN) take on Bayern Munich (BAY) in the second semi-final of UEFA Champions League 2019-20. LYN vs BAY match will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium on August 19, 2020 (late Wednesday Night). The Germans defeat Barcelona while the French team got the better of Manchester City in the last round. Fans, searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, can scroll down below. Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

Bayern Munich was brilliant in their game against Barcelona and will have a few additions to their squad as defender Benjamin Pavard has returned from injury and took part in a light training session. Kingsley Coman has also recovered from his knock and will be looking to earn a spot in the starting eleven. Bayern Munich Shuts Down a Troll Who Predicts German Club's 2-8 Loss Against Lyon.

Meanwhile, Lyon have no fresh injury concerns but Dembele will be pushing for a starting spot after his brace against Manchester City in the quarter-finals. But it will be highly unlikely that Rudi Garcia will make any changes to his winning formula unless absolutely needed.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (BAY) must be your keeper.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dubois (LYN), Anthony Davies (BAY) and David Alaba (BAY) must be your defenders.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Guimaraes (LYN), Aouar (LYN), Ivan Perisic (BAY), Serge Gnabry (BAY) and Thiago Alcantara (BAY) must be your midfielders for this clash.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Memphis Depay (LYN) and Robert Lewandowski (BAY) must be your forwards.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manuel Neuer (BAY), Dubois (LYN), Anthony Davies (BAY), David Alaba (BAY), Guimaraes (LYN), Aouar (LYN), Ivan Perisic (BAY), Serge Gnabry (BAY), Thiago Alcantara (BAY), Memphis Depay (LYN) and Robert Lewandowski (BAY).

Robert Lewandowski (BAY) must be your captain for this game while Memphis Depay (LYN) can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).