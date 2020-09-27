Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Manchester City are at home to Leicester City in their second league game of the 2020/21 English Premier League season. Pep Guardiola’s side opened their account with 1-3 win over Wolves and will be eager to maintain their winning run. Last season was a major disappointment for the Manchester-based club as they lost out on all major trophies. The competition in the league has only got stiffer with all the top sides investing heavily in the summer. Opponents Leicester City have won both their opening game this season setting up for a high octane Sunday night clash. EPL 2020-21: Bruno Fernandes' 100th Minute Penalty Helps Manchester United Beat Brighton, Fans Slam VAR For Favouring Red Devils.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all miss out for Manchester City which is a cause of huge concern for Pep Guardiola. Raheem Sterling will start as the central striker with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez starting out wide. Kevin de Bruyne is a key member of this team and his role as the playmaker might well determine the outcome of the game. Ruben Dias is close to making a move to Etihad but in the meantime, Nathan Ake is likely to continue as the central defender.

Jonny Evans returns for Leicester City after serving his ban and will partner Caglar Soyuncu in the visitors’ backline. Jamie Vardy will be the lone man upfront but if a chance falls to him, we know he will more than bury it. James Maddison had a bit of tough time with injuries but is now fit and raring to go.

When is Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Leicester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on September 27 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Etihad and is scheduled to start at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live-action of Manchester City vs Leicester City will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the MCI vs LEI match live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can catch the game live on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. Tough game for Manchester City with the majority of the first-team stars missing through injury but given they are playing at home, they might just get over the line.

