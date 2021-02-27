Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester City will cross swords with West Ham United in the upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (February 27). The Cityzens have been absolutely phenomenal over the past few months and will take the field with great confidence. They are currently leading the team standings with 59 points in 25 games. On the other hand, the visitors have also showcased excellent form lately – winning eight of their last nine Premier League games. However, upsetting the table toppers would be a daunting task. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the live streaming, live telecast and other details of MCI vs WHU match. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City Lower Argentine's Contract Offer.

Although Pep Guardiola’s men will take the field as favourites, West Ham United can be expected to make the home team break a sweat. Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two sides, Manchester City have won a whopping 58 matches in 113 outings. 37 encounters went in the Hammers’ favour, whereas the remaining 18 games ended in draws. As the much-awaited clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs West Ham United match in English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 will take place on February 27 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Manchester City vs West Ham United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs West Ham United match for its online fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel TV.

