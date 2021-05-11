Manchester United are at home to Leicester City in the latest round of English Premier League football, with a win denying Manchester City the league title at least for a few days. The Red Devils are currently second in the points table with a remarkable run of form that has seen them win four out of their last five games. They have made sure they are in the Champions League next season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could afford to rotate his squad for the clash. The game is far more significant for Leicester City as they look to hold onto the fourth place. They have a decent advantage of five points over West Ham United but things could change dramatically in this league. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and free live streaming online details for the Manchester United vs Leicester City match should scroll down for all relevant information. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Update: Uruguayan Striker Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is out with an ankle injury and his place in the starting eleven could go to Axel Tuanzebe. Donny Van de Beek has not got much chance so far in his debut season in Manchester and the former Ajax man could partner Nemanja Matic in midfield. Juan Mata could also be given a rare start as a no 10, slotting in behind Edinson Cavani. MUN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Manchester United vs Leicester City Football Match.

Leicester City are banking on the strike partnership of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho to trouble the United backline. Ayoze Perez is the one that will make the Foxes tick while Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi are the box-to-box midfielders. Former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is out of the tie owing to a heel injury.

When is Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Leicester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on May 11 (Tuesday) at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The game is set to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Manchester United vs Leicester City match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can watch the game live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels on television in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online on Manchester United vs Leicester City match can catch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

With Manchester United set to play a significantly weakened team for the game, Leicester City have the chance to claim all three points and boost their Champions League hopes.

