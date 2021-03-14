Manchester United have an important game coming up against an in-form West Ham United at home that can have huge repercussions on the top four race. The Red Devils are a staggering 17 points off league leaders Manchester City, having played two games fewer. Making it to next season’s Champions League looks the likely priority for the hosts at the moment, with the league looking all but wrapped up. Several clubs including Chelsea, West Ham United and Leicester City are breathing down the neck of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men and they cannot afford to be complacent. Opponents West Ham United saw Chelsea drop points against Leeds United yesterday, which has given them an added incentive to do well tonight. Manchester United versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:45 AM IST. Amad Diallo Creates Manchester United History With Goal Against AC Milan in Europa League 2020-21.

Anthony Martial suffered a hip injury against AC Milan and is now a major doubt heading into the game against West Ham United. Manchester United could also be forced to play without Marcus Rashford as he continues to recover from an ankle strain. Mason Greenwood is likely to lead the attack with star man Bruno Fernandes creating chances from midfield. Amad Diallo scored his first goal for United in mid-week and is now in line to start on the right-wing. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs West Ham United match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on March 15, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs West Ham United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham United match.

Jesse Lingard is ineligible to start for West Ham United as the game is against his parent club. Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko, Darren Randolph, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna are all ruled out for the Londoners with an injury issue. Declan Rice is the key man in midfield with another warrior in Tomas Soucek besides him. Michail Antonio’s powerful presence in the attacking third could trouble the Red Devils’ backline.

Manchester United have not done the double over West Ham United since the 2013/14 season and looks like their wait is only going to get longer.

