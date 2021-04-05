'Perfect' was the apt word that would describe Manchester United's Easter weekend. The Red Devils hosted Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday and walked away with a 2-1 win over their opponents. At one point in time, it looked as if Manchester United would end up being on the losing side, as the hosts were 1-0 down. Danny Welbeck gave an early lead to the team by scoring a goal at the 13th minute of the game. No goals were scored until the 62nd minute. At one point in time, it looked as if Manchester United would end up being on the losing side. Manchester United Beat Brighton 2-1 in EPL 2021 Match, Marcus Rashford & Mason Greenwood Score Goals for Red Devils.

But at the 62nd minute Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal for an equaliser. The goal was so good that at the end of the game, even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Rashford for the finish. Mason Greenwood scored yet another goal at the 83rd minute of the match and scripted a perfect win for the Red Devils. Talking about the possession Manchester United touched the ball 58 per cent of the times and the rest was held by the visiting team. The home team took 15 shots out of which seven of them ended up being on target. Brighton took seven shots out of which three of them ended up on target.

Now, let's have a look at the goal highlights:

🎥 A belated Easter treat: the best bits from Sunday's comeback win over Brighton! ⬇ 🔴 #MUFC #⃣ #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2021

Manchester United has consolidated their position on number two of the EPL 2021 points table with 60 points. The team has won 17 games out of 30. The team has witnessed nine draws so far in the season and have been on the losing side four times.

