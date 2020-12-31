The Premier League 2020-21 season has one of the most exciting ones in recent years so far. Lack of pre-season games and a jam-packed schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, has seen teams struggle to put on a decent run of results. Injuries have played a huge part in this campaign as we have seen many surprising results. So as 2020 comes to an end, we take a look at some mouth-watering EPL 2020-21 fixtures in 2021. Premier League 2020-21 Best Forwards: Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Other Top Strikers in EPL This Season.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table but no longer have the kind of breathing room which they enjoyed last season. Manchester United have recovered after a poor start and now trail their rivals by just one point in the standings. Leicester City, Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City are also among the early contenders for the title this season.

Meanwhile at the bottom end of the table, Sheffield United are in big trouble as they are dead last with just two points from 16 games and are yet to win this season, West Brom and Fulham make the bottom three with Brighton and Burney still in danger of falling into relegation.

Major Premier League 2020-21 Fixtures in 2021

Date Matches Venue January 3, 2021 (Sunday) Chelsea vs Manchester City Stamford Bridge January 17, 2021 (Sunday) Liverpool vs Manchester United Anfield January 28, 2021 (Thursday) Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Tottenham Stadium January 30, 2021 (Saturday) Arsenal vs Manchester United Emirates Stadium February 3, 2021 (Wednesday) Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Tottenham Stadium February 6, 2021 (Saturday) Liverpool vs Manchester City Anfield February 13, 2021 (Saturday) Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Etihad Stadium February 20, 2021 (Saturday) Arsenal vs Manchester City Emirates Stadium February 20, 2021 (Saturday) Liverpool vs Everton Anfield February 27, 2021 (Saturday) Chelsea vs Manchester United Stamford Bridge March 6, 2021 (Saturday) Manchester City vs Manchester United Etihad Stadium March 13, 2021 (Saturday) Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Emirates Stadium March 20, 2021 (Saturday) Liverpool vs Chelsea Anfield April 3, 2021 (Saturday) Arsenal vs Liverpool Emirates Stadium April 10, 2021 (Saturday) Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Tottenham Stadium May 1, 2021 (Saturday) Manchester United vs Liverpool Old Trafford May 8, 2021 (Saturday) Manchester City vs Chelsea Etihad Stadium May 12, 2021 (Wednesday) Chelsea vs Arsenal Stamford Bridge

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history last season but have a tough job on their hands to retain that title. Both Manchester clubs and Leicester City are on Jurgen Klopp’s team, looking to take advantage of any slip-ups. This has been one of the most inconsistent seasons in the league and many twists and turns can be expected come May.

