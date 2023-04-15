Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain takes on RC Lens at home looking to go nine-point clear at the top of the points table. The French giants have been dumped out of the Champions League and out of the French Cup leaving them with only the league to contest for. The owners are likely to ring in the changes next season starting with the management, but head coach Christophe Galtier will stay on until the end of season for sure. RC Lens with four wins out of their last five games are pushing hard to stay alive in the title race. An away victory for them will put PSG under great duress and make the last few weeks of the league extremely competitive. PSG versus RC Lens will be streamed on the Voot app from 12:30 AM IST. Achraf Hakimi’s Wife Hiba Abouk Discovers PSG Star Owns ‘Nothing’ After Filing for Divorce; Morocco Footballer’s Property Is Registered Under Mother’s Name.

Kylian Mbappe is struggling with a hip problem and is a major doubt for the game. Renato Sanches and Juan Bernat are likely to miss the game due to fitness issues. Lionel Messi will be crucial in the final third and with his future subject to a lot of speculation, the Argentine skipper will be eager to help the French club lift the league title. Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos will be part of the back three and help provide stability in defence.

Julien Le Cardinal and Adam Buksa are ruled out with knee injuries while Steven Fortes is also a doubt with an ankle problem. Lois Openda will lead the attacking third with Adrien Thomasson and Angelo Fulgini on the wings. Seko Fofana in the midfield has an important role to play as he looks to cuit down the opposition passing lines.

When is PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

PSG will clash against Lens in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, April 16. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the

Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group has the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The game between PSG and Lens will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 HD channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. PSG could struggle to beat Lens in this match but should do enough to earn a point here.

