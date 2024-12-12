Rangers will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Friday, December 13. Sitting in 11th spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table, Tottenham Hotspur had played out a 2-2 draw against AS Roma in their last match in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. Ange Postecoglou's men, since then, have had a draw and two back-to-back losses in the Premier League and enter this contest with a bit low on confidence. Tottenham Hotspur occupy the ninth spot on the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 points table and a win in this contest will elevate them to the fourth spot if other results go their way. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Barcelona Beat Borussia Dortmund To Go Second, Arsenal Jumps to Third.

Rangers on the other hand, will look to carry on with their good momentum. The Scottish side enter this match on the back of an eight-match undefeated run that started with a 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semifinal. Rangers head into this contest against Tottenham Hotspur on the back of a 3-0 loss against Ross County.

When is Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Rangers host Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Friday, December 13. The Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rape Case Against Kylian Mbappe Closed Following Lack of Evidence.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans in India can watch the Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur can read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast partner of UEFA Europa League 2024-25 in India, will provide Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option for the Europa League, can watch Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Rangers are favourites given their current form but Tottenham Hotspur cannot be counted out. Expect this game to finish in a 1-1 draw.

