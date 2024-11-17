Mumbai, November 17: Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece has said that his team will "compete on level terms" with Colombia when the teams meet in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Ecuador is currently fifth in the 10-team South American group with 16 points from 11 games, three points behind third-placed Colombia. Tuesday's clash in the Colombian port city of Barranquilla will provide a chance for both sides to consolidate a place in the automatic qualification zone. Paraguay 2–1 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Antonio Sanabria, Omar Alderete Score As La Albirroja Edge Past Lionel Messi and Co in a Thrilling Contest.

"It's going to be a nice challenge," Beccacece told reporters, as quoted bu Xinhua. "We are going to be well prepared and ready to compete on level terms against a side that is playing very well."

The Argentine, who replaced Spaniard Felix Sanchez as Ecuador's manager in August, pointed out that Colombia has few weaknesses.

"They have in-form forwards and wingers that are dangerous when they attack. In defense, they have players who are strong physically and also technically very sound." Venezuela 1–1 Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Telasco Segovia's Equaliser Helps La Vinotinto Hold Marquinhos and Men in Close Encounter.

"But we are developing as a team and our players are showing great maturity, despite the fact most of them are very young. We hope to be able to finish off the year with a win against Colombia."

