Sweden take on Ukraine in Glasgow looking to continue their winning run in the European championship. It has been a while since the Swedes won their knock-out game in a major competition but after brushing aside Slovakia and Poland with ease and drawing against a quality team like Spain, their tails are up for the round of 16 match. They have improved immensely in their attacking game and are creating chances with ease, something that will give their fans a lot of hope. Opponents Ukraine were lucky to get past group stage with just three points and are yet to play one match where they look in control of proceedings. Euro 2020 Day 19 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Round of 16 Fixtures.

Victor Lindelof and Marcus Danielson have worked wonders in defence for Sweden and the duo is the main reason behind the team only conceding twice. Alexander Isak continues to attract a lot of attention from top clubs in England owing to his performance in the Euros and the youngster could be quite a handful for Ukraine to contain. Dejan Kulusevski is also pushing for a start but the Juventus man may once again miss out with Robin Quaison preferred in attack.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is Ukraine’s main man in midfield with the defence-minded Sergiy Sydorchuk protecting the back four. Ruslan Malinovskiy is likely to be deployed out wide with Andriy Yarmolenko on the opposite flank. Roman Yarmechuk with his movement could be a threat for Ukraine in front of goal but needs his midfielders to be composed in possession, something they have not done much.

When is Sweden vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 match will be played on June 30, 2021 (Tuesday mid-night) at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sweden vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Sweden vs Ukraine, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Sweden vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Sweden vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. Sweden are in good form at the moment and they should secure an easy win over Ukraine by a 2-0 scoreline.

