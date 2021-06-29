The Euro 2020 has been no less than a roller caster movie that has offered the best of results for the fans. In this article, we shall be giving you the schedule for today but before that, let's have a look at how day 18 panned out for the team. So the day 18 witnessed France getting knocked out of the Euro 2020 by Switzerland. This is the first time in 67 years that Switzerland has won the knock-out round. Team Switzerland won 5-4 on penalties. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Missing Out on Penalty During France vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 (Watch Video).

This came as a huge piece of shock for the fans as the World Cup winner got eliminated. Prior to this, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal got knocked out of the European Championship. On the other hand, Spain thrashed Croatia 5-3. With this, Croatia got knocked out of the Euro 2020. Now, let's have a look a the schedule for today below and the upcoming matches:

Euro 2020 Day 19 Schedule With Match Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 29, 2021 England vs Germany 09:30 pm Wembley Stadium 2 June 29, 2021 Sweden vs Ukraine 12:30 am Hampden Park

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

Post this we move to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020. Switzerland will face Spain in the first quarter-final On July 2, 2021. Belgium will take on Italy on July 3, 2021.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Live Online Streaming & Telecast

The live telecast of Euro 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports network as they are the official broadcasters. Meanwhile, SonyLiv, FanCode and Jio Tv will provide the live streaming of the tournament on online platforms.

