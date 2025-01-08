Tottenham Hotspur season has taken a turn for the worse with the London club losing three out of their last four league matches. They next face league leaders Liverpool at home in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, with the host in dire need of a win. It has been few seasons since Spurs won a trophy and manager Ange Postecoglou will feel his team’s season can get significant lift should they go all the way in this competition. Opponents Liverpool have a EPL title and the Champions League on top of their agenda and Arne Slot will once again use this platform to rotate his squad. Anthony Gordon Imitates Gunners’ Legend Thierry Henry’s Celebration After Scoring in Arsenal vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Match at Emirates Stadium (Watch Video).

Tottenham Hotspur will be without the services of Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies. Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray may miss out due to illness. Rodrigo Bentancur is available after suspension and his presence should lift their game. Dominic Solanke leads their attack with Heung Min-Son and Brennand Johnson on the wings. Yves Bissouma with his energy will be tasked to break up the opposition play.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah will not be part of the matchday squad as they are rested. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota will both start and their combination play upfront should be good to watch. Harvey Elliot will be granted a chance here and he should be deployed on the wings. Dominik Szoboszlai returns from illness and will be part of the starting eleven.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will look to gain some advantage when they will resume their EFL Cup 2024-25 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinal on Thursday, January 9. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England will host the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match, which has a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match on any TV channel. For the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool online viewing option, read below. Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford’s Camp Opens Talk With AC Milan for Loan Move: Report.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. It will be a keenly contested game with Tottenham Hotspur claiming a 2-1 win.

