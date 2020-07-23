Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: League leaders Juventus have an away tie against Udinese coming up later tonight with the Bianconeri easing their way to yet another league title. It has not been a smooth ride for manager Maurizio Sarri in his first season in charge of Juventus but the Italian has shown tremendous grit during testing times. He has the backing of the board who earlier clarified that Sarri will remain at the helm of things next season as well. A win over 16th placed Udinese will see Juventus open up a 9 point gap over rivals Atlanta which should very well bring curtains down on the title race. Juventus Declares 23-Member Squad for Serie A 2019-20 Match Against Udinese.

Lukasz Teodorczyk, Sebastian Prodl, Mato Jajalo and Rolando Mandragora are battling injuries at the moment and will not feature against Juventus for Udinese. Kevin Lasagna and Stefano Okaka make up for a lively striker partnership and it is imperative for their midfield to feed them well. Seko Fefona at the base will sit back to protect the back three while the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Ken Sema can venture forward and join the attack. Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Other Players to Watch.

Leonardo Bonucci is suspended for Juventus after getting his 10th yellow card of the campaign against Lazio. Daniele Rugani is the likely replacement for the Italian defender in the playing eleven and should partner Matthijs de Light. Cristiano Ronaldo has been dragging this team over the line in the last few games and his role in the forward line is crucial. Paulo Dybala in the false no 9 position adds to the fluidity of the Juventus play and Federico Bernardeschi could get a game in after returning to the squad post his suspension.

When is Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Udinese vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Friuli Stadium, also known as the Dacia Arena. The match will take place on July 23, 2020 (Thursday) and it has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow live action of Udinese vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the Serie A clash on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Udinese vs Juventus match will also be live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Sports will be live streaming the Serie A encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the live action on JIO TV. Juventus will be eager to wrap up the league title as soon as possible and it will take a herculean effort from Udinese to deny them a win tonight.

