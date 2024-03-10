All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami take on Montreal in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 on Monday, March 11. The star Argentine has had a terrific start to this MLS season, scoring thrice in as many matches for his team, bailing them out of trouble on a number of occasions. Messi joined Inter Miami last season and was able to inspire the club to their first silverware, the Leagues Cup 2023 title. Having finished 14th on the Eastern Conference points table the last time around, Inter Miami would hope for a better performance this time around. In this article, we shall take a look if Messi would be playing for Inter Miami against Montreal CF in the MLS 2024. ‘They Are Afraid of Lionel Messi..’ Fans React After Nashville Banned Spectators From Wearing Inter Miami Shirts in ‘Supporters Section’ of GEODIS Park During CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match.

Inter Miami have won two matches and drawn one out of three played so far. With seven points in the kitty, the David Beckham co-owned outfit sit right at the top of the MLS 2024 Eastern Conference points table. The Herons would want to keep their undefeated record intact. Barring Messi, Luis Suarez too has been in good form with two assists and three goals to his name. Montreal on the other hand, are eighth on the points table with one win and a draw in their MLS 2024 campaign so far. Messi had starred in a comeback for Inter Miami, who played out a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2024 Match?

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has featured in Inter Miami's starting XI in all the MLS 2024 matches so far. Messi however had an injury scare when he sustained an injury to his left leg during the match. Fortunately, he went on to feature for the remainder of the match as well. Messi is likely to feature in Inter Miami's starting XI in this match against Montreal unless the team management decide to rest him. As far as his injury update goes, Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales said that Messi was alright.

