The junior Indian hockey team will clash against South Korea in their last Pool A match in the ongoing Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The IND vs KOR hockey match will be held at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat on December 1. Oman are the official host of the prestigious event, which is organised by the Asian Hockey Federation. The IND vs KOR Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India Hockey Team Beats Chinese Taipei 16–0.

Defending champions India have been ruthless in the competition thus far, winning all their matches, and are placed number one in Pool A standings. India hammered Chinese Taipei 16-0, to increase their goal difference by a considerable margin. Meanwhile, a win for South Korea could see them displace Japan from the second spot.

When and Where Will be India vs South Korea Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Hockey Match Be Played?

The India vs South Korea Men's junior Hockey match will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, Oman. The IND vs KOR clash will begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal Scores Match-Winner As India Prevail Over Japan 3–2.

How Can Hockey Fans in India Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Korea Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, the lack of an official broadcaster for the event in India, means fans will not get any live telecast of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on TV.

How Can Hockey Fans in India Watch Live Streaming of India vs South Korea Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Match?

However, hockey fans in India can head over to the Asia Hockey Federation YouTube channel to find live streaming viewing option of IND vs KOR Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Match.

