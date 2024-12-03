The India Men's Junior Hockey Team will lock horns against Malaysia in the semi-final of the ongoing Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on December 3. The IND vs MAS hockey match will be held at the Hockey Oman Stadium, where the winner will qualify for a place in the final on December 4, and go-up against either Pakistan or Japan for the coveted title. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India National Hockey Team Secures Commanding 8–1 Victory Against Korea.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team have displayed flawless play throughout the tournament, having not lost a single match, and topping the Pool A standings with 12 points. On the other hand, Malaysia Junior Men's Hockey Team finished second in Pool B, winning two, drawing one, and losing one, showcasing a hot-and-cold form. Interestingly, India are the defending champions having won the 2023 edition, and will look to aim for their fifth title.

When and Where Will be India vs Malaysia Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Hockey Match Be Played?

The India vs Malaysia Junior Men's Asia Cup 2024 hockey match will be held at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat as Oman are hosting the event. The IND vs MAS semi-final match will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Jyoti Singh To Lead 20-Member Indian Hockey Team in Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024.

How Can Hockey Fans in India Watch Live Telecast of India vs Malaysia Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match?

Sadly, with no official broadcaster for Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, fans in India will not have any live telecast viewing option on TV channels.

How Can Hockey Fans in India Watch Live Streaming of India vs Malaysia Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match?

However, fans can find live streaming viewing options of IND vs MAS Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match on the Asia Hockey Federation YouTube channel.

