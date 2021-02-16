India will search for some quick wickets when play begins on day 4 of the India vs England second Test in Chennai. England are already 429 runs behind and have only seven wickets in hand to chase down the target or save the Test and maintain their 1-0 lead in the Test series. India, on the other, have two days to bowl out the visitors and level the Test series. Here, we bring you all the live updates, live sports breaking news, live match and score updates, news on player retirements, transfer rumours and updates and much more. So if you are looking for sports updates, then you are on the right page. KXIP To Be Renamed Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2021 Players Auction, Says Report.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star on day 3 for India. The all-rounder first hit a majestic hundred for his side and then returned and took one of the three England wickets that fell towards the final hour of play. The century was Ashwin's first Test hundred since 2016. India Face 3-Points Penalty in Race to World Test Championship Final if Pitch Rated ‘Poor’.

On Tuesday, Champions League is set to resume with Barcelona hosting PSG in a blockbuster clash while Liverpool will play RB Leipzig in the other UCL match. Do keep an eye on this page as we bring you latest updates and news on all major sports around the world.

