Sydney, January 20: A day after the Indian cricket team secured a historic Test series win against Australia, Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister congratulated his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Team India for their stellar performance. Morrison took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message for India and the Indian cricket team and also assured that the Aussies would "be back." Apart from bilateral ties between India and Australia, Morrison and Modi share a cordial relationship and good friendship. In the past, Morrison has expressed about the "deep friendship" between the two leaders on several occasions. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win, Hand Australia Their First Test Defeat at The Gabba Since 1988.

"Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game’s best teams and players. Commiserations to @tdpaine36 and our Australian Men’s Test Team. They’ll be back", the tweet read.

Here's the tweet by Scott Morrison:

India won the four-match series 2-1, after they registered a thumping three-wicket win in the final Test in Brisbane. The country moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings following their remarkable 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After India's historic win at The Gabba in Brisbane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Team India's Test series win in Australia, saying the entire nation is overjoyed at the success of Ajinkya Rahane-led side who showed remarkable energy and passion throughout.

