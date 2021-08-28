Team India once again had a mixed outing at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as Bhavina Patel continued her sensational run at the multination event, moving closer to win a gold while Ranjeet Bhatia had a disappointing outing in the Javelin Throw final. However, on Day 5, the Indian archers and athletics contingent will again aim to take a step closer towards the podium finishes. Meanwhile, we bring you India’s schedule for August 29, 2021 at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel Storms into Finals, Beats China's Miao Zhang 3-2 in the Semis.

Bhavina Patel will have an opportunity to registers India’s first gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games as she had made it to the finals on women’s table tennis, where she faces China’s Zhou Ying. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar and Nishad Kumar, Rampal Chahar also have a shot at a podium finish as they compete in the Discus throw and High Jump finals respectively. Updates From Day 4 Of Tokyo Paralympics.

India’s Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 For August 29

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 29 06:55 AM Archery Women’s Individual Compound – 1/16 Elimination Jyoti Baliyan August 29 07:15 AM Table Tennis Gold Medal Match Bhavina Patel August 29 09:00 AM Archery Mixed Team Compound – 1/8 Elimination Jyoti Balyan, Rakesh Kumar August 29 03:54 PM Athletics Men’s Discus Throw – F52 Final Vinod Kumar August 29 03:58 PM Athletics Men’s High Jump – T47 Final Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal Chahar

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

